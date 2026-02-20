Popularism!

Americans are roughly split over whether the federal government should deport all undocumented immigrants living in the United States, but a growing share oppose expanded ICE operations -- and by a 2-to-1 margin, they oppose ICE's tactics.The results come following the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti, an ICU nurse, by federal agents in Minneapolis on Jan. 24 -- just weeks after the fatal shooting of Renee Good, a mother of three, by an ICE agent in Minneapolis on Jan. 7.Half (50%) of Americans support the federal government deporting the about 14 million undocumented immigrants living in the U.S. and sending them back to their home countries while 48% oppose this.
This is basically an even split on DEPORTING UNDOCUMENTED IMMIGRANTS when of course the Trumpers are also (mostly) kidnapping, imprisoning, and deporting people who have permission to be in the country.