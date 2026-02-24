Even though his tariff flexibility is now more limited, you can't make deals with a guy who makes decisions because he saw some AI slop at 3:30 in the morning which convinced him that Germany has too many wind farms, or whatever.
The U.S. has breached the terms of its trade deal with the European Union and the bloc is ready to retaliate if necessary, a top EU trade lawmaker told CNBC.
“We wanted to have really stability and predictability. And unfortunately, the government, the president of the United States, has really made a breach of this deal several times,” Bernd Lange, chair of the European Parliament’s international trade committee, told CNBC on Tuesday.