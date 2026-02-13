Ms. Noem, the governor of South Dakota, has defied coronavirus restrictions and eagerly projects a rugged Great Plainswoman image.WSJ, yesterday.
Within DHS, Noem and Lewandowski frequently berate senior level staff, give polygraph tests to employees they don’t trust and have fired employees—in one incident, Lewandowski fired a U.S. Coast Guard pilot after Noem’s blanket was left behind on a plane, according to people familiar with the incident.The rugged one needs her binkie.
Nothing the NYT loves doing more than Beat Sweeteners for conservatives. They don't even do it for the access! They just love writing fan fiction about them. "Rugged Great Plainswoman." Leave NYC once challenge.