That Bari Magic

She wasn't going to give in to the Woke Mob, and then she did.
Celebrity doctor Peter Attia has resigned from his new contributor position at CBS News following new revelations about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.
“Dr. Attia’s contributor role was newly established and had not yet meaningfully begun,” a spokesperson for Attia said in a statement.
“It’s Bari versus everyone right now on Attia,” a Paramount insider told Sharon Waxman, editor-in-chief of The Wrap, Monday afternoon.
“Update on the Peter Attia situation: We’re hearing there is a battle royale between Paramount corporate and CBS News’ Bari Weiss,” Waxman wrote on X. “She does not want to cut ties w/ Attia and sees it as givin in to the mob. Paramount sees it as an HR matter and that Attia can’t give expert advice.”