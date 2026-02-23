They arrest people just for passing state secrets to their pedo pal, now.
Peter Mandelson arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office
published at 17:09
17:09
Breaking
Peter Mandelson has been arrested. Here is the Met Police statement in full.
"Officers have arrested a 72-year-old man on suspicion of misconduct in public office.
"He was arrested at an address in Camden on Monday, 23 February and has been taken to a London police station for interview.
"This follows search warrants at two addresses in the Wiltshire and Camden areas.”
For people who don't follow British politics closely, it's probably a bit hard to understand who Mandelson is. He was of the Blair era, but he kept having to resign in disgrace. Journalists would declare him to be "the disgraced Peter Mandelson" whose career was inevitably over.
Then, somehow Peter returned. Again and again. The "disgraced" would soon disappear from his name each time.
They thought it was hilarious to refer to him as the Prince of Darkness, without ever explaining why. We all have a good laugh with our friend Petey, the Prince of Darkness, on our podcast. Why do we call him that? Haha funny you ask, let's talk about something else.
Most recently, he's been the man behind the rise and and rule of Keir Starmer, a thing British journalists all knew but didn't really tell people (until much later, and even then quietly). British journalists are like that. Most people still have no idea, much as they have no idea why his nickname is the Prince of Darkness.