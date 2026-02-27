The lobbying company founded by Lord Mandelson discovered during an internal investigation that a “significant” tranche of his business emails was missing.Global Counsel conducted an internal audit of Mandelson’s company emails after the government agreed this month to release tens of thousands of messages relating to his time as the British ambassador to the US.The company was concerned about what would be published about its own business interests under the mass disclosure, and conducted the audit as part of a due diligence process.The investigation was still going on when the company went into administration last week but an initial report said that significant numbers of emails were missing from Mandelson’s account. The company does not know how the emails came to to be missing.The emails that have been kept include a series of exchanges with senior officials and ministers in government, relating directly to Mandelson’s appointment as ambassador.
Friday, February 27, 2026
Weird
These 18.5 minute gaps just keep happening.
by Atrios at 09:00