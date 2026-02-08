What Is The Goal

I am still not sure what Bezos thinks he is doing with the Post, or what Will Lewis thought his job was.
Did this really make Bezos mad or was it just what he wanted?
Senior management at The Post were livid when they discovered Lewis was attending Super Bowl-related festivities in San Francisco around the time of the news of the job cuts. It came off as “callous”, said one person in the newsroom familiar with the situation, adding that “the Super Bowl thing was the last straw”. “Bezos lost patience after the Super Bowl thing,” the person added.