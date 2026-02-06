Word Games

Humans don't drive the cars, they just frequently tell the cars where to go and what to do.
Peña, providing some clarity, explained that the human agents were only there to “provide guidance” to the robotaxis.
“They do not remotely drive the vehicles. Waymo asks for guidance in certain situations and gets human input. But the Waymo vehicle is always in charge of the dynamic driving task,” Peña said.
I'm too lazy to look at the moment, but I am sure (I have long been sure, this isn't new) that they have carefully worded all their releases and data submissions to obscure the frequency of what Markey calls phone-a-friend.