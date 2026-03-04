4 Times The Size Of California

I am sure strikes on power plants can do a lot of damage, and I am not going to pretend to be an instant expert on Iran's power grid, but even immense damage does not lead to inevitable "surrender
."
President Donald Trump threatened Saturday to “hit and obliterate” Iranian power plants if Tehran does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours.
I am also not going to pretend to be a war expert, but we do have a recent, and ongoing, example of the futility of certain approaches in Eastern Europe.