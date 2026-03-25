Delivered years late in May 2017, the Ford is the most expensive American warship ever built, at $13.2 billion.
And it’s been sent to sea for an extended deployment that included the conflicts with Venezuela and Iran — despite open questions about how well it would perform in a war.
The concerns around the Ford range from the potentially grave to the mundane, according to a new assessment from the Pentagon testing office, with many issues surfacing after it started combat testing in October 2022.
Among the lingering concerns: there isn’t enough current test data to assess the carrier’s “operational suitability,” or the reliability of several key systems, including its jet launch and recovery system, its radar, its ability to keep operating if hit by enemy fire and its elevators for moving weapons and munitions for warplanes from the hold to the flight deck.
Wednesday, March 25, 2026
A Lot Going On Here
Are these just piece of shit ships with no quality control processes?
by Atrios at 13:30