Mr. Buria chastised the Army secretary for selecting Maj. Gen. Antoinette R. Gant, a combat engineer who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, to take command of the Military District of Washington, said three current and former defense and administration officials familiar with the exchange. The command provides security and performs ceremonial duties in the nation’s capital, and its commander often appears alongside the president at Arlington National Cemetery. ... Mr. Buria told Mr. Driscoll that President Trump would not want to stand next to a Black female officer at military events, the officials said.I knew without checking (and then checked) that the politics desk reporters didn't do this piece - the defense/natsec people did - and the politics people will go on as if Trump's motives for various other things are mysterious and unknowable.
Friday, March 27, 2026
And We Will Forget This Tomorrow
At least the politcs beat people will.
by Atrios at 15:30