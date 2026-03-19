But How Will We Pay For That

Weird how that question is important when it is "spend $2 billion to build a light rail" and not this...
The Pentagon has asked the White House to approve a more than $200 billion request to Congress to fund the war in Iran, according to a senior administration official, in an enormous new ask that is almost certain to run into resistance from lawmakers opposed to the conflict.
I know this is cliché snark at this point, but "we have infinite money for the military-cop-industrial-complex and no money for anything else" should never be left unchallenged, especially if it comes from "objective" journalists who will rediscover the deficit just in time to criticize any Democratic campaign proposals.
It is unclear who "the Pentagon" is here, whether Whiskey Pete specifically or others.
Related:
Hegseth: "Iran should be an energy-rich country. Instead, like so many other places driven by a radical ideology, they've spend that money, instead of investing in their people. That's why you had millions of Iranians protesting."— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) March 19, 2026 at 12:32 PM
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