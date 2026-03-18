PONTIAC, Michigan, March 18 (Reuters) - Vaccination rates among young children in Michigan dropped sharply during the first year of the Trump administration, a Reuters analysis of state data shows, providing an early indication of how vaccine-skeptic Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is influencing immunization practices in the United States.
To state a couple of obvious things:
1) when parents are making choices for their children, it is only an issue of "personal" choice if you think children have no independent agency or rights.
2) The choice not to vaccinate affects everybody.
Americans were so convinced of their own wisdom that they killed their own children and called it "doing their own research."
---- From The Hilarious Fall of The Great Satan, America (2089)