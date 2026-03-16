Clown Stuff

I am still laughing at what a loser Merz is.
Only last week German Chancellor Friedrich Merz was "on the same page" as U.S. President Donald Trump over the goals of the Iran war.
He is no longer sounding so enthusiastic.
Most European leaders initially fucked this one up badly.
Some have been blunt about disregarding international law. Meloni, while admitting to the Italian parliament that the war violates international law, declared that she neither condemned nor condoned the action. Merz claimed that international law was not a useful framework and that this was not the time to preach to friends and allies. Von der Leyen added the cherry on the cake when she stated that debating whether the war is one of choice – that is, illegal – or of necessity – legal – “partly misses the point” and that Europe must accept the world as it is. Her speech to EU ambassadors was such an explicit repudiation of the EU’s longstanding principles that the European Council president António Costa felt compelled to contradict her the following day, reaffirming the belief that multipolarity and multilateralism must go hand in hand.
It took them awhile, but it seems they are now all rejecting Donald's demand that they feed their ships to explosions in the Strait of Hormuz. Progress.