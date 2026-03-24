Apparently just as fed up as the rest of us, Atlanta's Delta Airlines announced this week that it s suspending its stand-alone service for members of Congress until the TSA is fully funded.
"Due to the impact on resources from the longstanding government shutdown, Delta will temporarily suspend specialty services to members of Congress flying Delta," the statement read. "Next to safety, Delta's No. 1 priority is taking care of our people and customers, which mas become increasingly difficult in the current environment."
Tuesday, March 24, 2026
Dems Will Give Trump Anything He Wants, Now
Joke, but members of Congress are lost without their perks.
by Atrios at 10:25