One difficulty I face every day is that there are very few "professional Democrats" (broadly defined, I don't just mean electeds) I have any respect for after the past few years. There are too many people who failed to meet the moment - many simply because they are cowards worried about their career status, some because they are just shitty people more broadly - and therefore very few whose leadership I have any faith in going forward.
I find it very difficult to be in active coalition with people who would push "me" under a bus for a fancier title, with people who consider their personal success and even feelings to be much more important than the causes they espouse.
Oh, but Atrios, don't you suck, too? Sure, but I am a bit less important than most of these people.