Does She Get Her Old Face Back

The replacements are almost always worse, but at least we can laugh for 5 minutes.
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump, already frustrated with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, was incensed by her performance this week during congressional hearings and is considering firing her, lawmakers and people familiar with the discussions tell NBC News.
Never blame The Boss.
...already!
Sen. John Kennedy tells us President Trump called him after DHS Sec Noem testified that the President signed off on her $200 million ad campaign in her contentious hearing. “Put it this way, his recollection and her recollection are different.”— Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles.bsky.social) March 5, 2026 at 3:38 PM