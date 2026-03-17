Excellent Plan, Sir

About 200,000 immigrant truck drivers - virtually all of them in the U.S. legally - will begin losing their commercial driver's licenses under a Trump administration rule taking effect Monday.Maybe with licenses just rolling off, the fantasy of good white American truckers from 1970s TV shows replacing all of these people will happen smoothly enough to prevent shortages. Or not!
The rule, which will bar many noncitizens from getting new commercial licenses or renewing existing ones, creates challenges for the trucking industry, already struggling with high fuel costs and high driver turnover, according to The Washington Post. Existing licenses will continue to be valid until they expire.
I imagine rising diesel fuel costs will have some impact on the perceived attractiveness of these careers!