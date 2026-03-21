Free Was Nice

A common reaction to this is, "What, they didn't charge before?"
Iran is planning to enshrine a “new status” for the Strait of Hormuz to require every passing ship to pay fees to Tehran for the privilege, Expediency Council member Mohammad Mokhber, an adviser to the supreme leader on economic affairs, told the country’s Mehr news agency. “Iran will turn its position from a sanctioned country to an enhanced power in the region and the world,” he said. “We will sanction those domination-seeking arrogant powers.”