The Feb. 28 strike on the Shajarah Tayyebeh elementary school building was the result of a targeting mistake by the U.S. military, which was conducting strikes on an adjacent Iranian base of which the school building was formerly a part, the preliminary investigation found. Officers at U.S. Central Command created the target coordinates for the strike using outdated data provided by the Defense Intelligence Agency, people briefed on the investigation said.Someone forgot to type, "@Grok are you sure?"
Officials emphasized that the findings are preliminary and that there are important unanswered questions about why the outdated information had not been double checked.
Wednesday, March 11, 2026
@Grok, Is This A Good Target
War is hell, and I don't mean that glibly. Kids die.
