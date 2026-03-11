Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Her Brand Is Genocide

I get that some people don't have the luxury of resigning in protest. Not everyone has money! Samantha Power has plenty of money.  You don't have to be in government! No one flapping butterfly can necessarily change the world, but "Samantha Power, anti-genocide author and activist, resigns in protest, leveling blistering criticism of the Biden administration's support of genocide" had a lot more chance of doing good than "Samantha Power, boring replaceable bureaucrat, is doing boring replaceable bureaucrat things."

That was the moment that "Samantha Power, anti-genocide author and activist" had positioned herself for (supposedly)! And she said, "nah."

Easiest call in the world, and she has the fucking nerve to pretend it's all very nuanced and complicated.
