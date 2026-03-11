Her Brand Is Genocide

You don't have to be in government! No one flapping butterfly can necessarily change the world, but "Samantha Power, anti-genocide author and activist, resigns in protest, leveling blistering criticism of the Biden administration's support of genocide" had a lot more chance of doing good than "Samantha Power, boring replaceable bureaucrat, is doing boring replaceable bureaucrat things."
Samantha Power, at last, addresses Gaza's Problem from Hell— Jonathan Guyer (@mideastXmidwest) March 10, 2026
"I don't just get up and decide today what US foreign policy is," she told the University of Notre Dame this week. "That is the price of being in government."
The comments were perhaps the most in-depth to date on why… pic.twitter.com/TdIhku1y1C
That was the moment that "Samantha Power, anti-genocide author and activist" had positioned herself for (supposedly)! And she said, "nah."
Easiest call in the world, and she has the fucking nerve to pretend it's all very nuanced and complicated.