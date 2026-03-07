How Are Things In Venezuela

The usual suspects have been agitating for "regime change" in Venezuela for years. Now that it's happened, have any of them followed up? Checked in to see if Venezuela has achieved greater freeance and peeance? Or anything?
My broader point is that all of the "humanitarian interventionists," who always have a little list of "bad guys" who need to go, but not these other bad guys for some reason (they fund the think tank, usually), push for these things to happen. Then, when they do, they just stop caring.