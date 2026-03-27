Friday, March 27, 2026

I'd Be Surprised If Any Of Them Haven't Been Hacked

Funny.
WASHINGTON, March 27 (Reuters) - Iran-linked hackers have publicly claimed ‌the breach of FBI Director Kash Patel's personal inbox, publishing photographs of ​the director and his purported ​resume to the internet.

On their website, ⁠the hacker group Handala Hack ​Team said Patel "will now find his ​name among the list of successfully hacked victims."

Reuters was not able to immediately ​authenticate the emails published by ​Hanadala, but a sample of the material uploaded ‌by ⁠the hackers and reviewed by Reuters appears to show a mix of personal and work correspondence ​dating between ​2010 ⁠and 2019.
by Atrios at 11:30