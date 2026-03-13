Freedom of the seas changed the world. Now, the world is changing in ways that threaten to make the global waters less free. The ability of people, goods and money to safely traverse the oceans turbocharged trade and underpinned global prosperity. American naval dominance has long kept the maritime commons secure.I think we were doing a bit too much patrolling.
But the current mess in the Middle East — especially Iran’s assault on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz — is indicative of an era in which threats to freedom of the seas are increasing, chokepoints are growing more contested, and America’s ability to patrol the waves is in doubt.
Friday, March 13, 2026
It Started A Little Earlier
I think 'freedom of the seas' began its erosion when Hegseth started playing pew pew pew with boats in the Caribbean.
