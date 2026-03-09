Israel's strikes on 30 Iranian fuel depots Saturday went far beyond what the U.S. expected when Israel notified it in advance, sparking the first significant disagreement between the allies since the war began eight days ago, according to a U.S. official, Israeli official and a source with knowledge.It's mildly notable, if not very important, that they think that message should be out there.
The only way it might be slightly true is that Mr. Deals and the gang do have a problem with basic cause and effect, because they are idiots who understand nothing. I am sure it never occurred to them hat blowing up a bunch of oil assets might cause a toxic hell rain. Or lead to an oil price spike.
Not that I think they care about the toxic hell rain and its consequences, precisely, but the optics aren't great!