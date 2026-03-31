Please Unshit My Bed

I'm scared to mock this, even here on this little blog that our fine president likely does not read, as calling losing the open strait a victory is probably better than the alternative. Let him declare victory and go home.
Trump Tells Aides He’s Willing to End War Without Reopening HormuzHe's bored now.
Administration officials assess that forcing the waterway back open would mean extending the military mission
In recent days, Trump and his aides assessed that a mission to pry open the chokepoint would push the conflict beyond his timeline of four to six weeks. He decided that the U.S. should achieve its main goals of hobbling Iran’s navy and its missile stocks and wind down current hostilities while pressuring Tehran diplomatically to resume the free flow of trade. If that fails, Washington would press allies in Europe and the Gulf to take the lead on reopening the strait, the officials said.I am still betting on a ground invasion/etc and that Trump isn't really ready to declare a loss a victory, but we will see!
I hope Pete's having fun.
Hegseth on when US objectives will be achieved: "He said four to six weeks, six to eight weeks, three weeks -- it could by any particular number. It will be the president's determination."— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) March 31, 2026 at 1:39 PM
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