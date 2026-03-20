If Pope Bob was a Trump-loving conservative Catholic, the way prominent religious figures are supposed to be, according to our political journalists, his every pronouncement would have front page emphasis. Every Catholic Democrat would be asked daily about why they don't love Trump as much as Pope Bob says they should love Trump.
I'm sure many of you remember how when Kerry ran for president, there was a daily "is Kerry a bad Catholic because of abortion" segment on NPR (exaggeration, but...). Dem Catholics were long treated as illegitimate, probably-not-deserving-of-communion fakes who might combust if they walked into a church.
He's an American Pope! One would've thought THE AMERICAN POPE would receive nonstop coverage. And yet...
Sates have a moral obligation to develop universal health care systems, Pope Leo XIV said, stating that "health cannot be a luxury for the few."
"On the contrary, it is an essential condition for social peace," he said March 18 at a conference on health care inequality in Europe organized by the European bishops' council, Italian bishops' conference and the World Health Organization.
Curious how Archbishop Russert would've handled all of this.