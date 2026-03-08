Repeating myself, as I do occasionally, but members of Congress receive constant pressure from bad people who write big checks, along with the general constant hum of the malign groupthink of DC professional Dems (foreign policy wing, especially). I don’t think yelling at them on my blog achieves all that much, but nor should you worry that my criticisms are going to swing elections the wrong way.
And quite often I think they are wrong both on policy and politics. Other people will see them supporting Donald Trump's catastrophic slaughter whether or not I point it out.
I didn’t make Jack Reed say that shit on CNN. If they don't want anyone to know about it, they can stop saying it. Maybe even stop doing it!