The Art Of War

It's all about logistics (both for the actual military and at home).
Donald Trump’s decision not to refill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve drained by his predecessor Joe Biden has left consumers exposed to an oil price shock following US and Israeli attacks on Iran, analysts have warned.
...
The reserve currently contains 415mn barrels of oil, or about 20 days of total US consumption — well below its 714mn-barrel capacity. Drawing down too much of the oil too quickly could damage the salt caverns holding it, say experts. It would cost more than $20bn to refill, according to the US Department of Energy.