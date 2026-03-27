What Do We Really Think Is Happening Here

What does Iran think is happening here.
The Pentagon is looking at sending up to 10,000 additional ground troops to the Middle East to give President Trump more military options even as he weighs peace talks with Tehran, Defense Department officials with knowledge of the planning said.
Trump earlier said he was pausing strikes on Iran’s energy sector for 10 more days, to April 6, so negotiations can take place beyond his previous Friday deadline. Peace talk mediators said Iran didn’t ask for the additional time. Trump said the extension was at Iran’s request.