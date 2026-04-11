Always The Ones You Most Suspect

Swalwell has set off my spidey sense for years
. Not for this kind of thing, precisely, but generally being a regular bullshitter who threw out red meat (laudable) to cover for being a shithead (not laudable).
A former staffer of Rep. Eric Swalwell, a leading Democratic candidate for California governor, says that the congressman raped her when she was heavily intoxicated and left her bruised and bleeding, an allegation Swalwell strongly denies.
It isn't just this accusation or this woman. There are many allegations.