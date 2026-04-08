Big Beautiful Deal

Mr. President, sir, only a FIFA Peace Prize winner such as yourself could have made such an incredible deal.
Thank you for bringing peace to the world.
I don't think my response is the right one. You don't have to hand it to him at all, of course. But my response is much better than Senator Murphy's.
There is indeed a deal, of sorts, for the moment, and Murphy is saying that is a bad thing. Not that everything Trump has done has been bad, but that what happened last night is bad, relative to the alternative.
I'm sure if you asked him, "Uh, Chris, did you mean it would have been better for Trump to have bombed the shit out of Iran, as he was promising?" that he would say no. But what the fuck is he saying, then?
Do not encourage him.