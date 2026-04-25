The Strait of Hormuz remains largely empty of merchant ships, with only a few Tehran-linked vessels moving through the waterway, following a tense week that saw Iranian gunboat attacks and tanker interceptions by the US Navy.
As of Saturday morning, observable traffic was down to only two very small fuel carriers and one tiny coastal cargo ship, all with ties to Tehran, leaving the Persian Gulf through the crucial waterway, vessel-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg show. No ships were observed on their way in.
Saturday, April 25, 2026
Current Status
As I keep writing, I know nothing about how delicate the various supply chains are. Some people seem to think things are going to be pretty fucked up soon!
by Atrios at 14:07