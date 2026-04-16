The Commission of Fine Arts, which is filled with Mr. Trump’s appointees, is scheduled on Thursday to consider Mr. Trump’s plan to build a 250-foot arch on the other side of the Potomac River from the Lincoln Memorial.A good first "official act" to put in terms John Roberts can appreciate.
But Mr. Trump’s push to build the giant arch — more than quadrupling its size from original plans — has alienated early proponents of the project, classical architects and veterans groups who say it will diminish nearby Arlington Cemetery.
Thursday, April 16, 2026
DeTrumpify
It isn't the most important thing in itself, perhaps, but any Dem presidential wannabee who isn't willing to take a wrecking ball - and willing to pledge to do so - to Trump's various monuments to himself is unlikely to move beyond the "look forward, not backward" ethos that is the cause of many of our current problems.
by Atrios at 09:00