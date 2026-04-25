Happy White House Correspondents' Dinner Day

But, listen, let's review the rules. Here's how it works: the president makes decisions. He's the Decider. The press secretary announces those decisions, and you people of the press type those decisions down. Make, announce, type. Just put 'em through a spell check and go home. Get to know your family again. Make love to your wife. Write that novel you got kicking around in your head. You know, the one about the intrepid Washington reporter with the courage to stand up to the administration. You know - fiction!The good ones are mostly the ones whose names you don't know, the ones whose work goes mostly ignored by their own colleagues who have the access journalism jobs that makes them famous. The investigative stuff, the genuine scoops from lower level whistleblowers, the actual reportng about corruption and similar - that isn't their job! It is sill to expect it from them.
That doesn't mean you have to respect what they do, of course, just understand that they are doing their jobs! Jake Tapper made some defiant pocket squares. He's very proud of them.