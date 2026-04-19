I'm Not Like Those Other Crazy Democrats

One way to talk like regular folks is stop talking about the dumb shit in the rich donor/centrist dipshist group chat as if regular folks know what the fuck you are talking about.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear tells Michigan Democrats the party has "let advocacy speak seep into our language." He gives the example of calling inmates the "justice involved population." "If we want to be the party of the people, we've got to talk like we are people," he says.— Andrew Roth (@roththereporter.bsky.social) April 19, 2026 at 2:23 AM
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It isn't quite the same thing, but there has recently been a coordinated attack from prominent orgs and politicians against streamer Hasan Piker. I don't care about Piker, he can take care of himself, but there was subsequently a poll showing that (of course) most people didn't know who the fuck he was or why any of these politicians were talking about him.
Somehow this was portrayed as vindication of the people who made attacking him an issue. See no one cares about Piker! Right, so why the fuck did you organize a media campaign against him and make it a major campaign issue?
I get why people think hippie punching is helpful (I even think they are correct, sometimes!), but doing this "most National Democrats are out there saying [stuff they aren't saying, nobody knows what you are talking about], and I am a different kind of Democrat "schtick is just clumsy hack shit.