JD Vance, You Are Our Only Hope

The involvement of Vice President JD Vance had raised hopes around the world that the weekend negotiations in Pakistan would solidify the ceasefire with Iran and put an end to the war within reach.They let you put anything in the newspaper now.
I suppose if there's a pretty good chance it happens, there's a lot of benefit for your career as a journalist for putting out those beat sweeteners on the Vice President.
There isn't a lot of value to your readers, of course, but they don't matter.
Journalism!!!