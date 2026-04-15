That there is "just war doctrine" does not mean it is being followed, obviously. The chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Doctrine:
Mike Johnson on the Pope: "If you wade into political waters, you should expect some political response & the Pope has received some. Frankly I was taken a bit aback by him saying something about 'those who engage in war, Jesus doesn't hear their prayers' or something. There's 'just war' doctrine.'"— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) April 15, 2026 at 4:00 PM
[image or embed]
“For over a thousand years, the Catholic Church has taught just war theory and it is that long tradition the Holy Father carefully references in his comments on war. A constant tenet of that thousand-year tradition is a nation can only legitimately take up the sword ‘in self-defense, once all peace efforts have failed’ (Catechism of the Catholic Church, no. 2308). That is, to be a just war it must be a defense against another who actively wages war, which is what the Holy Father actually said: ‘He does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war.’ “When Pope Leo XIV speaks as supreme pastor of the universal Church, he is not merely offering opinions on theology, he is preaching the Gospel and exercising his ministry as the Vicar of Christ. The consistent teaching of the Church is insistent that all people of good will must pray and work toward lasting peace while avoiding the evils and injustices that accompany all wars.”Not my theological dispute, but it is funny how these guys (republicans) are just dumbasses.