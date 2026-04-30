I've avoided getting sucked into the Platner discourse, as my beautiful mind is already occupied by too many things, but Schumer recruiting Mills was an obviously ridiculous step.
Gov. Janet Mills of Maine, the Democratic establishment’s choice to run for the Senate seat long held by Senator Susan Collins, a Republican, suspended her campaign on Thursday, saying she no longer had the financial resources to compete against Graham Platner, a progressive political newcomer.
Her exit paves the way for Mr. Platner, an oysterman who has led her in polls, to become the Democratic nominee in one of the most important Senate races in the country.