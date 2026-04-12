More Like 5K Peace Talks, Amirite???

No agreement: US Vice President JD Vance says no agreement was reached with Iran after marathon talks in Pakistan. Iran would not commit to forgoing a nuclear weapon, Vance said. Iran’s foreign ministry told state media that disagreement over “two, or three” key issues prevented a deal.Though given all of the positive press Vance's people planted, I don't think he was in on the "joke."
The NYT got the "marathon" talking points memo as well. other outlets!
Amazing stuff.
...and now Trump says that "we" are blockading the Strait.
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