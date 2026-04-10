Not Enough Teen Pregnancy

Teen sex and pregnancy were once the great social and moral problems of the country, consequences of our extremely generous welfare state and of course LIBERAL PERMISSIVENESS and FEMINISM. Now apparently teens aren't fucking and getting pregnant enough.
Teens aren't fucking enough, because of woke.
I'm so old I remember when journalists would happily maintain the fiction that all young Republican staffers and politicians were virgins until marriage, and believed strongly that gross personal hypocrisy never justified contrasting "private" (very public, actually) lives with public proclamations and policy positions.
It is one thing to respect privacy, quite another to just ignore what is in front of you and present a completely fake narrative to the public. I don't mean they should have been dragging low level staffers by name, just that they should not have been maintaining the general facade of fake Christian Conservativism.