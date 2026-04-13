Oh No He's Lost Peter Baker

As the president threatens to wipe out Iran and attacks the pope, even some former allies and advisers are questioning whether he has grown increasingly unbalanced, describing him as “lunatic” and “clearly insane.”Yes, of course, Peter Baker is just reporting on what is OUT THERE and not expressing an opinion, which is forbidden - he doesn't even vote and makes sure to tell people that! - but it's a choice to do this piece.
This sort of thing is a little bit overdue. Will it shape coverage going forward, or has Peter just checked the box so that he can deflect criticism later?