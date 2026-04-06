One Quick Trick

It doesn't even require being especially savvy. Just repeat the fucking question.
I long ago stopped feeling any need to defend "journalism" because elite political journalists fail to show even minimal solidarity for their colleagues or even to stick up for themselves.
This isn't new. Most of the gang would get mad at anyone being slightly aggressive during the Bush years, too.
Ruined the nice camaraderie they all had. Made things very uncomfortable! They were all good friends, after all. All on the same side, fighting the war on terra together.
On a Saturday evening in late April, the ballroom of the Washington Hilton will feature the annual tradition of reporters dressing up in tuxedos and gowns to mingle, network, and celebrate their profession. But this year, when Donald Trump looks out into the crowd, he might spot some of those attending the White House Correspondents’ Association’s gala sporting unusual accessories: pocket squares and pins with the words of the First Amendment, in a subversive gesture supporting press freedom, reflecting the news media’s consciousness of the perilous moment it’s in, and why....Whether items like pocket squares, tote bags, and phone wallets bearing the text “Congress shall make no law abridging the Freedom of Speech or of the Press”—a hand-drawn design by CNN’s Jake Tapper—rise to the occasion while rubbing elbows with a president who regularly labels journalists “enemies of the people,” will surely be debated. But the effort speaks to the elephant in the room: this is no ordinary WHCD, given the Trump administration’s overt attempts to discredit and undermine the press.
A "hand-drawn design by CNN’s Jake Tapper!" Take that, Donald!