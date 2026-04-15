Vice President JD Vance said Tuesday that Pope Leo XIV should “be careful” when he talks about theology, rebuking the pontiff over his criticisms of U.S. foreign policy.I actually think treating the Pope like a political actor when he is being one is fine. I don't think religious figures should be entitled to automatic deference and respect. And, hey, if Vance breaks that taboo a bit, good for him.
It's just very funny because he is a recent convert lecturing the Pope about Catholicism. Also because he's a dumbass.