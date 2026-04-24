Donald Trump has again said that the US has “total control over the strait of Hormuz”, adding that Iran’s leadership was so hobbled by infighting that it was unclear who was in charge.The answer is "all of them" but in which proportions, when?
But the US president’s claim seemed questionable in the face of the seizure of two container ships by Iranian commandos and a US report warning it could take six months to clear the strait of mines.
Friday, April 24, 2026
"Seemed Questionable"
One problem we have now is not being able to tell if Trump is lying because he is lying, if he's delusional because his brain is broken, or if he believes crazy stuff in part because the people around him feed him nonsense all day long.
by Atrios at 09:00