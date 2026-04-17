Dan F. was alarmed when his daughter, a Marine aboard the USS Tripoli, a warship deployed to fight the Iran war, sent him a photo of a meal served on the ship. A lunch tray, two-thirds empty, carried one small scoop of shredded meat and a single folded tortilla.Gonna rename scurvy Hegseth's Disease.
A picture of a mid-April dinner on the USS Abraham Lincoln, shared by a service member with his family, was similarly unappetizing – a small handful of boiled carrots, a dry meat patty and a gray slab of processed meat.
Friday, April 17, 2026
The Art of War
If the pictured meal is representative, it is not sustainable. Shitty rations are one thing, but this is a calorie deficit.
by Atrios at 11:30