Friday, April 17, 2026

The Art of War

If the pictured meal is representative, it is not sustainable. Shitty rations are one thing, but this is a calorie deficit.
Dan F. was alarmed when his daughter, a Marine aboard the USS Tripoli, a warship deployed to fight the Iran war, sent him a photo of a meal served on the ship. A lunch tray, two-thirds empty, carried one small scoop of shredded meat and a single folded tortilla.

A picture of a mid-April dinner on the USS Abraham Lincoln, shared by a service member with his family, was similarly unappetizing – a small handful of boiled carrots, a dry meat patty and a gray slab of processed meat.
Gonna rename scurvy Hegseth's Disease.
by Atrios at 11:30