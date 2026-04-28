Gasoline prices in the United States rose on Tuesday to their highest level in four years as peace talks between the United States and Iran appeared at an impasse.Of course if they come down soon enough, they'll remember how that nasty Biden caused them to jump in the first place. Such are swing voters.
The average cost for a gallon of regular gasoline is $4.18, according to the AAA motor club. The price at the pump has not been that high since April 2022, shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine. Tuesday’s jump of 1.6 percent was the highest percentage increase in more than a month.
Tuesday, April 28, 2026
The Only Thing Americans Care About
I don't think that's true, really, but it probably is true of the generally confused group of "swing voters" that have a big impact on election outcomes.
by Atrios at 13:30