Some version of "we'll make a deal and then, when they have let their guard down, bomb the shit out of them" is the plan, whether or not such a plan is workable in any sense.
Irans foreign ministry spokesperson says Iran has no plans for a second round of negotiations as the United States is not serious about pursuing any diplomatic process after its violated the ceasefire a number of times— Saul Staniforth (@saulstaniforth.bsky.social) April 20, 2026 at 9:30 AM
[image or embed]
Monday, April 20, 2026
They're Not Wrong
The Art Of The Deal was, always, Trump not actually sticking with the terms of his deals (paying people). You're a sucker if you do! That's his whole thing!
by Atrios at 10:30