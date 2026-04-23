I think a lot of people in D.C. are very circumspect about the fact that the Senate is full of people who are way too old to be there, including Mitch McConnell,” said one reporter. “He has people guiding him around, he can’t really answer questions — it’s really striking, and I feel like a lot of people are very hands off with that. TMZ is not going to be hands off.”
My first visit to the Capitol was about 3 days before 9/11. A friend was a Senate staffer. Had the full tour. Bumped into Strom and Jesse and their entourages. Those guys were already dead.