The US military has significantly depleted its stockpile of key missiles during the war with Iran and created a “near-term risk” of running out of ammunition in a future conflict should one arise in the next few years, according to experts and three people familiar with recent internal Defense Department stockpile assessments.If it is true, or even trueish, then the question should not be "how much more money does the Pentagon need" but "what the fuck do we spend all that money on."
Over the last seven weeks of war, the US military has expended at least 45% of its stockpile of Precision Strike Missiles; at least half of its inventory of THAAD missiles, which are designed to intercept ballistic missiles; and nearly 50% of its stockpile of Patriot air defense interceptor missiles, according to a new analysis conducted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Those numbers closely align with classified Pentagon data about US stockpiles, according to the sources familiar with the assessment.
Wednesday, April 22, 2026
Warfighting
One never knows how much this stuff is true and how much it is just part of the regular PR push for more defense spending.
by Atrios at 11:23